Army chief calls on Vice President Naidu

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Vice President's Secretariat posted pictures of the meeting on Twitter.

Gen Naravane took over as the army chief from Gen Bipin Rawat in December last year. Gen Rawat was later appointed as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff.

