Maoist suspected to be involved in Andhra MLA killing

A Maoist, carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head and suspected to be involved in the killing of an Andhra Pradesh MLA, surrendered before the police in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Wednesday. Thirty year-old Jipro Habika, who had joined the banned outfit CPI(Maoist) in 2012, decided to give up arms after getting disillusioned with the violent path of Naxalism, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Rishikesh D Khilari said.

Habika, who carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh announced by the Odisha government, was an area committee member of the outfit's Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee, he said. Habika is suspected to be involved in the killing of MLA K S Rao and former legislator Siveri Soma in Dungriguda mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Araku valley in September 2018, a police statement said.

His role is also suspected in the murder of naib sarpanch G Sundar Rao and burning of vehicles in Puteru village in Pottangi police station area in Odisha's Koraput district in December 2016, it said. He was also involved in exchanges of fire with police and security personnel on various occasions, the statement said.

Habika, who hails from Narayanpatna area in Odisha's Koraput district, said he was disappointed with senior Maoist leaders, it said. The surrendered Maoist will be rehabilitated, the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.