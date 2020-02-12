10-fold jump in grievances registered since 2014 as depts earned people's trust: Singh

The number of "public grievances" registered with the grievances cell has increased from just less than two lakh in 2014 to nearly 19 lakh now as the departments concerned have earned people's trust, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. "When we came in 2014, the number of grievances registered in the grievances cell was not more than two lakh. Today, it is nearly 19 lakh. It is virtually a 10-time increase," he said.

Singh said the increase in the number of grievances being registered is because the departments handling them are prompt and responsive, which has instilled confidence and trust among citizens. He said the rate of disposal of grievances is now more than 95 per cent which is an achievement in itself.

Addressing a national workshop on e-office and the launch of Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) reforms, the minister asked the state governments and union territories to switch over to e-office (or digitised processes) "as fast as they can". He said e-governance will be the key to India at 75 (when the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence in 2022).

"Office in any way is going to be converted into e-office. But, we will have to convert ourselves to work in that office. Things are moving faster than we could anticipate," the minister said, asking employees to adopt to digitisation process.

