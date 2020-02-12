Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA stir: Panel holds 53 guilty of damage to property in Muzaffarnagar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Muzaffarnagar
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 17:19 IST
Anti-CAA stir: Panel holds 53 guilty of damage to property in Muzaffarnagar

A panel headed by the additional district magistrate held 53 guilty of damaging public property during an anti-CAA protest in Muzaffarnagar last month, ordering the recovery of over Rs 23 lakh from them. ADM Amit Singh directed the Revenue Department to collect Rs 23,41,290 from the guilty for damaging public property during the protest on December 20.

The panel had issued notices to 57 people and sought a report from police and government departments to identify people responsible for the losses. During the inquiry, the panel withdrew notices against four people.

The panel rejected the objections filed by the 53 people, holding them responsible for damage to public property. It is learnt that over 51 cases were registered and 81 people arrested for the violence during the anti-protest in Muzaffarnagar.

An SIT has also been constituted to investigate the cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NATO chief welcomes Afghan peace progress

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed apparent progress towards a US-Taliban deal in Afghanistan but warned the militants must reduce attacks. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reported notable progress in negotiations between Washi...

UPDATE 2-Cambodia to allow cruise ship shunned over virus fears to dock

Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship that has been turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus dock and disembark its passengers, the Holland America Line said on Wednesday. For nearly two weeks...

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

President Donald Trump praised his attorney general Wednesday for intervening to seek a lighter prison sentence for a former Trump adviser convicted as part of the Russia probe. The action Tuesday of the Justice Department under Bill Barr i...

Charge sheet filed in Rakesh Asthana bribery case, CBI informs HC

The CBI informed the Delhi High Court Wednesday that it has filed a charge sheet in the bribery case allegedly involving its then special director Rakesh Asthana. The high court was hearing CBIs pending application in which it had sought mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020