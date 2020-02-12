Left Menu
Woman killed in UP during fight over cow

  PTI
  Etah
  Updated: 12-02-2020 17:59 IST
  Created: 12-02-2020 17:59 IST
A woman was reportedly killed by her brother-in-law after a cow belonging to the latter entered the woman's courtyard, police said here on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Kabaarh village under Sakeet police station area.

According to the police, the victim, Baby (30), used to live with her husband, Mahesh, and three children. Mahesh's brother Devendra used to live in an adjacent house. On the day of the incident, a cow belonging to Devendra

ventured into Baby's courtyard, which led to a dispute. In a fit of rage, Devendra hit Baby on her neck. Baby died on the spot, they said.

The police added that the family of the accused fled the spot after the incident. PTI CORR NAV SRY

