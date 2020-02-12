Left Menu
Gold, iPhones, foreign currency worth Rs 1 crore seized

  PTI
  Chennai
  Updated: 12-02-2020 18:33 IST
  Created: 12-02-2020 18:29 IST
Customs sleuths seized gold, iPhones and foreign currency totaling Rs 1.12 crore in multiple incidents over the last two days and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said. On Wednesday, gold was recovered from two passengers on their arrival from Singapore.

They had concealed it in the rectum and sanitary pads, a press release said. Officials also seized gold from two passengers who arrived from Colombo and Thiruvanthapuram respectively on Tuesday.

They had concealed the contraband in rubbery form in the rectum, it said, adding one of them was arrested as the cumulative gold seized from him was over Rs 20 lakh. Similarly, officials recovered iPhones, televisions, and watches from a passenger on his arrival from Dubai.

The value of the total electronic goods seized was Rs 24.14 lakh and he was arrested. In a separate incident, officials intercepted a passenger bound for Sharjah from here and recovered 40,000 saudi Riyals worth Rs 7.36 lakh concealed in his cabin baggage, the release added.

