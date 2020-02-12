Five members of family found dead in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura

Decomposed bodies of an e-rickshaw driver, his wife and three children were found inside their house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning, police said. The deceased have been identified as Shambhu Chaudhary (43), Sunita (37), Shivam (17), Sachin (14) and Komal (12), they said.

The police received information at 11.16 am from neighbours, who complained of foul smell emanating from the house. The police broke open the door of the house and found the five decomposed bodies.

"Today, we received information that foul smell was emanating from a house. Police reached the spot and broke open the door which was locked from outside. Police found the bodies of five persons, including three children. "It is too early to say the reason of death. The bodies were in a highly decomposed state. The cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem," Joint Commissioner of Police (East) Alok Kumar said.

A forensic team has been called to the spot which is examining the case, said Ved Prakash Surya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast). "We are trying to recover the mobile phone used by Shambhu, who was the only one in the family using it. We have not recovered any weapon from the house.

"The house was also not ransacked. We are investigating the matter and are going to file a case under section 302 (murder) as the matter is very sensitive," Surya said. No note has been recovered from the spot, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Shambhu Chaudhary was earning his livelihood by driving an e-rickshaw in Bhajanpura. He had put as a tenant at the rented house for the past five months. He hailed from Supole district in Bihar, the DCP added.

