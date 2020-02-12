Dalit outfits seeks DNA-based NRC, withdrawal of CAA

Dalit outfits here ran a postcard campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act and sought a DNA-based National Register of Citizens. The Purvanchal Sena, Asur Chatra Sangathan and the Bheem Army also urged the prime minister to withdraw the controversial citizenship law.

The campaign was launched on February 4 and around 500 postcards were posted to the prime minister on Wednesday. Purvanchal Sena president Dhirendra Pratap said, "A DNA-based NRC will be better. At least, it will be known to everyone that who is the original resident of India and who are migrants."

Surendra Valmiki, another office-bearer of the Purvanchal Sena, said the campaign will end only after the withdrawal of the CAA and the NPR. "We appeal to the prime minister through postcards to use the money meant for the implementation of the CAA-NPR-NRC for free education, better health services, safety and security of women besides stopping farmers' suicides, eradication of corruption, providing facilities to soldiers and reduce unemployment," he said.

