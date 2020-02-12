Oppn dy leader raises in Raj assembly issue of threat to RSS offices, leaders from terror outfits

Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore on Wednesday raised in the state assembly the issue of threat to RSS offices and leaders from various terror outfits and demanded their adequate security from the government. Referring to the Intelligence Bureau's recent inputs, Rathore said the RSS offices and leaders in Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra were on the hit-list of global terror organisations like Al-Qaida, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Indian Mujahideen, Tehrik-i-Taliban.

He said the IB has alerted the Rajasthan government also that the terror organisations could use IED-laden vehicles to carry out the attacks. He said the state government should make arrangements for security in wake of the IB alerts.

Rathore said that security arrangements have been made in Punjab and Maharashtra and the matter should be taken seriously in Rajasthan as well. Rathore raised the issue during zero hour but there was no immediate response from the government.

