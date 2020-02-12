51 times water supply sabotaged during PHE workers' strike in Jammu: Official

Around 51 incidents of sabotage to water supply system by miscreants have been reported during the ongoing strike of Public Health Engineering department workers in Jammu region, an official said on Wednesday. Hundreds of PHE daily wagers are on strike since February 7 demanding release of their pending salaries and regularization of their services.

"Nearly 90 per cent systems are functioning and water supply is being ensured to all the affected areas and 86 government and private water tankers have been pressed into service," said PHE Commissioner Secretary Ajeet Kumar Sahu. He was briefing a meeting convened by advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar.

"The department has reported 51 sabotage cases to the police authorities for taking action against the miscreants. Wherever needed police have been deployed for ensuring safety and security of vital installations," Sahu said. During the meeting, Bhatnagar issued instructions to the Chief Engineer, PHE, Jammu, and other field officers to ensure uninterrupted water supply to every area so that no inconvenience is caused to the general public.

A Public Health Engineering (PHE) worker Mohammad Shabir (40) had died on Tuesday after collapsing during a sit-in outside PHE office in Rajouri district. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Congress expressed concern over the ongoing strike and demanded a job on compassionate basis to the family of the deceased worker.

A spokesperson of the agitating workers said they will decide the future course of action on Thursday evening.

