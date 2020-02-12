Indefinite sit-in against CAA, NRC launched in Ludhiana

Some members of the Muslim community on Wednesday launched an indefinite sit-in against the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC ) here. The indefinite dharna began at Dana Mandi here near Jalandhar bypass on the lines of the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi.

"This is another Shaheen Bagh in Ludhiana. Our protest will continue until the Modi government withdraws this Act (CAA)," said Maulana Abul-Ur-Rehman Sani, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid. Shaheen Bagh in Delhi has become the epicentre of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as women with young children have been staging a sin-in there for nearly two months.

Sani, while addressing the media, said the CAA, the NRC and the National Population Register (NPR) were against the spirit of the Constitution and a "conspiracy" by the BJP-led central government to"divide" the country. The sit-in by members of the community was to be organised near the statue of B R Ambedkar but was shifted to Dana Mandi here.

