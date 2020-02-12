K Vijay Kumar discusses left-wing extremism with Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Union Home Ministry Security Adviser K Vijay Kumar on Wednesday discussed the problem of left-wing extremism in the state. The meeting comes weeks after seven villagers were killed in West Singhbhum districts Burugulikera village in connection with Pathalgarhi movement.

The chilling incident of kidnapping-cum-murder of seven in the naxal-hit West Singhbhum district on January 21 last had drawn national outrage. An official release said that they discussed the problem of left-wing extremism but did not elaborate.

Later, Kumar told reporters, "I have come here for a courtesy call. I met the Chief Minister. Both have the same point---development along with security." Kumar added he had also come to encourage the security forces. "There is good coordination between the CRPF and the state police," he said.

Chief Secretary D K Tiwari, Additional Director-General of Police Murari Lal Meena, Inspector General of Police (Operation) Saket Kumar Singh and IGP (CRPF) Raj Kumar were present in the meeting, the release said..

