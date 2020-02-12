Left Menu
Maha to celebrate diamond jubilee of statehood from May 1

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 12-02-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:15 IST
The Maharashtra government will celebrate the diamond jubilee of statehood from May 1, 2020 with various programmes. This decision was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Din to commemorate the formation of the state from the division of the Bombay State on that day in 1960. A presentation on the 60 years of the state's formation was made during the Cabinet meeting which included glimpses of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, Marathi theatre, cinema, folk art, forts, programmes on the life and times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, social reformers and freedom fighters etc.

It was decided that various cultural events will be organised throughout the state. A coffee table book to highlight various facets of the state; organising programmes with involvement of Maharashtrians residing overseas; conceptualising a theme song are being planned, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said..

