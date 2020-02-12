Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven FIRs lodged against 12 officials in irrigation project

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:48 IST
Seven FIRs lodged against 12 officials in irrigation project

Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday filed seven new FIRs against 12 senior officers of Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) for alleged irregularities in award of tenders for Gosekhurdh irrigation project, an official said. A special team of the ACB Nagpur had been investigating the alleged irregularities in award of seven tenders to contractors in the irrigation project at Gosekhurdh in Bhandara district of the Vidarbha region, he said.

The ACB found that 12 senior officers, who were with VIDC at that time, committed irregularities in award of the tenders, he said. Following this, the anti-graft agency on Tuesday lodged a complaint at the Sadar police station in Nagpur and got the FIRs registered against the officers under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Wednesday, he said.

Most of the officers named in the FIRs worked in engineering and accounts departments. In the past, too, the ACB, which has been probing alleged irregularities in execution of the project, has filed multiple FIRs.

The project on the river Wainganga, coming under VIDC's jurisdiction, involves construction of a dam and a network of water canals. Irregularities were found in Mokhaburdi, Osalamendha, Nerla (Paghora), Gosekhurdh Left Canal, Gosekhurdh Right Canal and Ghodajari canal segments, the official said.

The irrigation project was approved in March 1983 at an estimated cost of Rs 372.22 crore and was expected to be completed by March 1990. However, it still remains incomplete. Meanwhile, the ACB has also filed seven more FIRs against contractors and officials in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Mahagaon irrigation project in the Amravati division..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Spanish police arrest former head of Mexico's state oil firm Pemex

Spanish police on Wednesday arrested Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of Mexicos state oil firm Pemex, giving Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors government its first high-profile win in an anti-corruption drive that beg...

J-K admin making every effort to improve quality of education: Official

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is making every effort to improve education standards in the union territory, a senior official said on Wednesday. Education is one of the core sectors receiving focussed attention of the present dispens...

Britain starts setting up 'first internet watchdog'

London, Feb 12 AFP The British government said Wednesday it planned to allow its broadcast regulator to police the internet and issue substantial fines to social media giants that fail to remove harmful content. Media minister Nicky Morgan ...

German lawmakers approve funds for new Euro fighter jet

Berlin, Feb 12 AFP German lawmakers signed off Wednesday on the first funds for a cross-border project with France to develop a new fighter jet and reinvigorate an ambitious programme aimed at bringing together Europes disparate military fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020