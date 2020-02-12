Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pro-Kannada outfits call for bandh in Karnataka on Feb 13

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 22:20 IST
Pro-Kannada outfits call for bandh in Karnataka on Feb 13

Normal life in Karnataka may be disrupted partially on Thursday by a 'bandh' called by some Kannada outfits demanding implementation of a over three decades-old report of a committee on providing more jobs for Kannadiga youths in the government and the private sectors. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to the organisations not to cause any inconvenience to the general public as he asserted his government was always pro-Kannada.

"Those agitating, if they are willing to talk to me, I'm always ready to talk to them. We have already done several that are possible (to implement the Sarojini Mahishi report), what other things can be done, I'm ready to talk to them," Yediyurappa said. The committee, headed by former union minister Sarojini Mahishi, was constituted in 1984 to recommend job opportunities for Kannadigas in Karnataka. It submitted the report two years later.

The bandh is likely to affect cab and autorickshaw services as unions of drivers, including those in app-based aggregators, are supporting it. The government said bus services will be operated as usual and schools and colleges would also function while the police said no permission had been given for any rally and warned of action against those forcing closure of businesses and shops.

The protest call by the "Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota", comprising a few factions of "Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV)", has the backing of Ola-Uber cab drivers' association, a few auto unions, associations of farmers, street vendors, trade unions and transporters. Praveen Shetty, leader of one of the factions of KRV, said a mega rally will be taken out from Anekal Toll Gate to the Chief Minister's residence.

Later, representatives of various protesting organisations will submit a memorandum to Yediyurappa demanding implementation of the report. "We have decided to join the sit-in demonstration because it is about the job guarantee to the children born in Karnataka. It is about employment to those who are born in this soil," Shetty told reporters.

Ola-Uber Drivers' Association president Tanveer Pasha said the bandh has his organisation's support. The All India Trade Union Congress and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions have extended their "moral support" to the bandh call.

KRVs another important faction led by T A Narayana Gowda and former MLA Vatal Nagarajs organisation Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha have not supported the bandh. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said there will be no holiday for educational institutions on Thursday.

There will be no holiday tomorrow. I believe that the organisations which have given call for Bandh will hold it peacefully, Kumar told reporters. Transport minister Laxman Savadi said buses in the city and elsewhere will operate as usual and appealed to the bandh supporters not to cause any trouble to the passengers.

Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi said the BJP government has shown 'commitment' towards implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report. We have already implemented the report in the government sector. "In the private sector, we are trying to implement it step by step. A cabinet decision has been taken to implement it step by step," he said.

Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said permission has not been given to the protest and none can forcibly shut shops or businesses.PTI GMS KSU VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Spanish police arrest former head of Mexico's state oil firm Pemex

Spanish police on Wednesday arrested Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of Mexicos state oil firm Pemex, giving Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors government its first high-profile win in an anti-corruption drive that beg...

J-K admin making every effort to improve quality of education: Official

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is making every effort to improve education standards in the union territory, a senior official said on Wednesday. Education is one of the core sectors receiving focussed attention of the present dispens...

Britain starts setting up 'first internet watchdog'

London, Feb 12 AFP The British government said Wednesday it planned to allow its broadcast regulator to police the internet and issue substantial fines to social media giants that fail to remove harmful content. Media minister Nicky Morgan ...

German lawmakers approve funds for new Euro fighter jet

Berlin, Feb 12 AFP German lawmakers signed off Wednesday on the first funds for a cross-border project with France to develop a new fighter jet and reinvigorate an ambitious programme aimed at bringing together Europes disparate military fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020