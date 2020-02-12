Left Menu
Vietnam VP holds talks with Naidu, vows to deepen strategic ties

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 12-02-2020 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 22:59 IST
India and Vietnam on Wednesday vowed to strengthen ties in key sectors such as economy and defense, while also agreeing to cooperate at multilateral fora, especially on account of the southeast Asian country becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, who is on an official visit to India from February 11 to 13, held delegation-level talks with her Indian counterpart M Venkaiah Naidu.

"The delegation-level talks were held in warm, cordial and friendly atmosphere. The two leaders discussed all aspects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on political, defense, economic and security issues of mutual interest," a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said. The two sides agreed to continue their close coordination and mutual support at multilateral fora, especially on account of Vietnam becoming a non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council (2020-21) and assuming the ASEAN Chair in 2020, it said.

Dang will also be calling on President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday. The visit of the Vietnamese vice president is a step closer towards strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2016 between the two countries, the MEA said.

As comprehensive strategic partners, India and Vietnam have a strong bilateral relationship based on mutual trust, understanding, convergence of views on regional and international issues. The joint inauguration of the launch of direct flights between India and Vietnam was also held here and an agreement was also signed to open a resident office of Voice of Vietnam in New Delhi.

The Vietnamese vice president would visit Bodh Gaya on February 13. Her visit has imparted momentum to the bilateral relationship and provided an opportunity to review various areas of collaboration and cooperation of the comprehensive strategic partnership, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

