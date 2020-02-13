14 feared dead in bus-truck collision on Agra-Lucknow expressway near Firozabad

At least 14 persons were feared dead when a bus collided with a truck here on the Agra-Lucknow expressway on Wednesday night. "A double-decker private bus rammed into a stationary truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway at around 10 pm in the night. The bus driver did not take notice of the truck and hit it from behind. There were 40-45 passengers in the bus. There are many casualties and several people got injured. Around 10-14 casualties may be there," Sachindra Patel, SSP, Firozabad said.

The injured have been sent to the Saifai Mini PGI for treatment. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

