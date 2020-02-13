Left Menu
Caught on camera: Etah woman held for harassing mother in-law

A woman from Etah was arrested for allegedly harassing her mother in law, police said.

  Etah (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 13-02-2020 10:27 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 10:27 IST
Caught on camera: Etah woman held for harassing mother in-law
A grab of the video where the woman from Etah is shouring on her mother in-law [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A woman from Etah was arrested for allegedly harassing her mother in law, police said. The incident came to light after a video of the same went viral on social media.

"We saw the video and later arrested the woman. She has been arrested under the Senior Citizens Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code," said Sanjay Kumar Singh, Superintendent of police, Etah. The accused can be seen pushing the 80-year-old woman on the floor and also splashing water on her face in the chilly morning.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

