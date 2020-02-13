Left Menu
Development News Edition

On Valentine's Day, lovebirds in Patna may exchange "pyaar ka

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 11:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 11:12 IST
On Valentine's Day, lovebirds in Patna may exchange "pyaar ka

Lovebirds in the Bihar capital may give the ubiquitous rose a slip this Valentine's Day, thanks to a drive launched by the state government. "Pyaar ka paudha" (a plant of love) is the name of the initiative launched by department of environment and forest, which seeks to encourage young men and women to exchange saplings which live longer than the exquisite, fragrant flowers that wilt too soon.

"Plantation of trees and saplings is being promoted on war footing as part of the Jal Jeevan Hariyali campaign. Valentine's Day struck to us as an occasion when the effort could be given a boost," the department's Principal Secretary Dipak Kumar Singh said.

He said as part of the "pyaar ka paudha" initiative, stalls have been set up at select locations in the city, known to be frequented by young couples intending to celebrate Cupid, where saplings would be available at affordable rates. "Care has been taken to ensure that the saplings are of varieties which can grow in flower vases, kept in places where sunlight may not be in abundance. Most dwelling places in the urban sprawl are marked by such conditions", he said.

Yet another thing being factored in, while deciding the plants, is that these should be emitting sufficient oxygen, Singh said, adding that this is vital in view of Jal Jeevan Hariyali campaign's wider concern being combating climate change. Conceptualised after a meeting of both houses of the state legislature convened by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last year, Jal Jeevan Hariyali is an initiative that seeks to combat climate change through conservation of environment and has earned plaudits from several corners.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who met Kumar here in November last year, had also raved about the impoverished state's ambitious drive. February 14 is celebrated as Valentine's Day across the world. On the day, people express their love and affection with greetings and gifts.

Singh, however, made it clear that "pyaar kaa paudha" was there to stay even after the festival of love was over. "Of course, these stalls will be very much there after February 14 as our message - gift your loved ones a sapling instead of a flower - will resonate with the people even after the buzz surrounding Valentine's Day is over.

"We have sought to convey the message that a sapling bears flowers and fruits and has the potential to grow into a big tree if conditions allow. And this is the way we wish our relationships to be," he said. This is a pilot project that the government has launched in Patna.

"If we are satisfied with the results, we would like to replicate the experiment across the state," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Disney working on 'Aladdin' sequel

Disney has officially started developing a sequel to its 2019 live-action hit Aladdin. According to Deadline, the studio has roped in scribes John Gatins and Andrea Berloff to write the script for the sequel.Guy Ritchie is set to return to ...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS American Airlines - extends suspension of China and Hong Kong fligh...

Daffodil Software Uses AI to Empower the Visually Impaired in RBI MANI app

GURGAON, India, Feb. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das, launched the Mobile Aided Note Identifier MANI app on January 1, 2020, to aid the visually impaired in identifying the denomination of Indian ...

117-year-old steam engine attracting foreign tourists in HP

A 117-year-old steam engine here in the Himalayan region is attracting scores of foreign tourists on the Kalka-Shimla heritage line, helping the tourism in the area and boosting the revenue of Northern Railways in equal measure. Tourist com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020