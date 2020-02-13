Case of kidnapping, rape lodged after MP cop assaults wife

A case of kidnapping and rape has been registered against Gandhwani Police Station in-charge Narendra Suryavanshi, who allegedly assaulted his wife publicly in Dhar on Wednesday. The cop has been booked under sections 376, 376 (2), 343, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident occurred in Manawar town of Dhar district after Suryavanshi's wife allegedly opposed her husband's illicit relationship with another woman. In the video, Suryavanshi, can be seen attacking his wife while some try to separate them. While Suryavanshi is not in uniform, some other uniformed personnel are also seen witnessing the incident.

The 32-second-long video also shows Suryavanshi dragging his wife with an arm around her neck and also removing his footwear in an attempt to beat her with it. Following the incident, the accused cop was sent to district lines. "Narendra has been sent to district lines," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manawar had said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.