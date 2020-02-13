Wanted bookie Sanjiv Chawla extradited from UK
Sanjiv Chawla, a key accused in the match-fixing scandal involving former South African cricket team captain Hansie Cronje in 2000, was extradited from the UK on Thursday, Delhi Police said.
The 50-year-old British national, accompanied by a crime branch team from London, reached IGI Airport this morning, a senior officer said.
He is likely to be taken to the crime branch office for questioning, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
