Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP budget session off to rough start, governor's address drowned in din

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 12:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 12:05 IST
UP budget session off to rough start, governor's address drowned in din

The budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature got off to a noisy start on Thursday with opposition members shouting anti-government slogans during Governor Anandiben Patel's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses. Opposition members rushed into the Well displaying placards and raising slogans on issues ranging from the amended citizenship law, unemployment and farmer distress as the governor continued reading out her address.

The governor's speech, a vision document of the Yogi Adityanath government, was drowned in the din. Tension was evident even before the sitting began at 11 am with opposition Samajwadi Party legislators, donning red caps, assembling in front of the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in the Vidhan Bhawan campus to vent their ire.

Carrying placards such as "Naujawano Ko Rozar Do", "Kisan Virodhi Bhajpa Sarkar Gaddi Chodo" and "Humko CAA Nahi Shanti Chahiye", the SP members staged a protest before the statue. They were also agitated over the crime situation in the state, the steep hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinder and delay in the payment of arrears to sugarcane farmers.

The SP legislators were led by leaders of opposition in both the Houses, Ram Govind Chaudhary (Assembly) and Ahmed Hasan (Council). PTI SAB SMI MIN MIN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Fear of virus unnerves castaway cruise ship's Cambodian port

Cambodians voiced unease on Thursday at the arrival of a cruise ship that has been turned away by five countries in fear of the new coronavirus - despite having no suspected cases onboard.In fact, the port of Sihanoukville, a major Chinese ...

Share The Love To Show The Love - NSW's Tourism Recovery Campaign With Heart

SYDNEY, Feb. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- The recovery of NSWs tourism industry from the effects of drought and bushfires is in everyones hands with Destination NSW launching its new marketing campaign, Nows The Time To Love NSW. Inspired by the...

Diana Penty to turn Shivan & Narresh's muse at LFW Summer/Resort 2020

Bollywood actor Diana Penty will be the showstopper at designers Shivan and Narreshs Lakme Fashion Week SummerResort 2020 show. As part of the duos Seoul Series, the collection titled, Hututi Summer Edit, captures the essence and charm of t...

There's no story in my mind without some man-woman dynamic: Imtiaz Ali

Director Imtiaz Ali says there can be a movie without romance at its core but it would be difficult for him to conceive a story that doesnt feature some sort of a man-woman dynamic. With Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aarya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020