Budget session of MP Assembly from March 16

The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin here from March 16. The notification for the budget session has been issued after the governor's approval, an official release said on Thursday.

The session will begin with the governor's address on March 16. It will have 17 sittings and conclude on April 13, the release said. The state budget for fiscal 2020-21 would be presented during the session, but its date has not yet been specified.

As the Lok Sabha polls were held in April-May last year, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government presented its maiden budget in the state Assembly on July 10, 2019, instead of February-March as per the convention..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

