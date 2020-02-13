'Hunar Haat' opens in Delhi; Naqvi hails initiative for infusing new energy in traditional crafts

The 'Hunar Haat' initiative has been a "mega mission" for empowering master artisans and has infused new energy into traditional crafts that were fading, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Thursday. Naqvi, along with Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Puri, inaugurated the 20th 'Hunar Haat', being organised by the Minority Affairs Ministry, at the India Gate Lawns, Rajpath.

The 'Hunar Haat' here is based on the theme of 'Kaushal Ko Kaam' and will be held till February 23. Master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts, including more than 50 per cent women, from across the country are participating at the Haat. A 'Bawarchikhana' section has also been set up with traditional delicacies of several states available for people to savour.

Naqvi said 'Hunar Haat' has proved to be a 'mega mission' of empowering the legacy of the artisans. The Ministry of Minority Affairs is strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'dream project' to provide opportunity and market to the country's rich heritage of arts and crafts, he said.

The ministry is undertaking a historic task of preserving and promoting the magnificent heritage of the skilled people from every corner of the country, and providing them national and international market. About three lakh master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts have been provided employment opportunities through 'Hunar Haat' in the last about three years, Naqvi said, adding that these beneficiaries include a large number of women artisans.

Rajya Sabha member and ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, senior officials of Minority Affairs Ministry and other ministries were present on the occasion. Naqvi said that in the coming days 'Hunar Haat' will be organised in Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Dehradun, Patna, Bhopal, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati and Bhubneshwar, among other places.

Cultural programmes will be organized on a daily basis at the 'Hunar Haat'.

