Police inspector held for raping woman, holding her captive

A police inspector has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman and holding her captive in Gandhavani area near here, an official said on Thursday. The accused, N K Suryavanshi (52), in-charge Inspector of Gandhavani police station, around 70 kms from district headquarters, was arrested late on Wednesday night, he said.

"Suryavanshi held the woman captive at his house for more than three days and raped her. He was suspended on Tuesday after the incident came to light," District Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh said. An offence was registered against him on Wednesday, following which he was arrested, he added.

Suryavanshi has been booked under IPC sections 343 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the SP said, adding that investigation into the case is on..

