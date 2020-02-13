2-year-old boy feared drowned in river in Shimla

A two-year-old boy is feared drowned while playing near Pabbar river in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, the police said on Thursday.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said the incident happened on Wednesday evening when Aayush had gone to the river, near Mandli under Chirgaon police station, with his mother.

He said efforts are on to locate the child with the help of local people and the administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

