Aaditya warns action against firms flouting pollution norms

Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said strict

action will be taken against comapnies that violate pollution norms in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Thackeray said the government will ensure that the crackdown on polluting

industries will not have any impact on employment in the state.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued notices to 140 companies in Aurangabad industrial area

for pollution and imposed a fine of Rs 89 crore on them. "Pollution norms in the state are being followed

strictly and action will be taken against violators. The government will stand firmly with industries that are trying

to keep their emissions within the prescribed limits," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Thackeray who also handles the tourism portfolio, said the government plans to promote tourism in

every district of the state. "The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will promote

tourism in every district. We will focus on important monuments in each district and people will see provisions for

this in the state budget," he said. Heritage and spiritual tourism will be developed in

the state, he added.

