Noida: Jeweller shot inside shop during daylight robbery

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:50 IST
In a daylight robbery, three armed men barged into a jewellery shop in the city on Thursday and decamped with valuables after injuring the shop owner with gunshots, police said. The incident took place around 12.45 pm and the accused had come to the shop in the posh Sector 12, under Sector 24 police station, riding on two motorcycles, the police said.

A purported CCTV footage showed the three men wearing helmets leaving the shop after the crime. Eyewitnesses claimed the trio left on their vehicles "casually" and "did not look perturbed". "Three gunshots were fired in the air and Naresh Pawar (around 40) was hit by two bullets and has been hospitalised," a police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Sankalp Sharma said the jeweler's health was stable. "We are yet to ascertain the exact amount of jewelry and cash that have been looted. The culprits will soon be identified and arrested. The investigation is underway," Sharma told reporters.

Meanwhile, alarmed by the daring robbery, some city traders and jewelers briefly staged a sit-in and the Sector 12 market was shut for some time, demanding better policing in Noida. "It's a brazen loot and shows there is no fear of law or police among criminals. There is a need for enhanced patrolling by the police in markets and especially for jewelers. We have been assured that the culprits will be sent behind bars in two days. Let's see if it really happens," Gautam Buddh Nagar Jewellers' Association chairman Sushil Kumar Jain said.

