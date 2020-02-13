Cab secy, Rail board chairman, others to be part of committee on Rlys restructuring

The cabinet secretary along with the chairman, railway board, secretary in the department of personnel and training as well as the department of expenditure will form the 'committee of secretaries' to oversee the restructuring of railways, sources said on Thursday. Such a committee will assist the Group of Ministers to form the final contours of the restructured railways which will consist of a pruned railway board and a single cadre management system.

The process being called an 'alternate mechanism' will take a year, officials said. The cabinet had earlier approved the downsizing and rationalising of the railway board from nine to five members, with the formal authority of a CEO to the chairman, railway board and re-alignment of the Board members' functions on functional rather than departmental lines.

The Board members would be designated as Member Infrastructure, Member Traction and Rolling Stock, Member Operations and Business Development and Member Finance. These posts will be open to all eligible officers rather than being encadered for and confined to officers of a single cadre. The important function of HR will directly be discharged by Chairman, Railway Board with the assistance of a DG/HR.

The officials said recruitment of a single service through UPSC civil services will also be done in the future. Design of a rational formula to integrate and unify all the eight organised services into a common pool of executives will be the primary task of the committee of secretaries, they added.

