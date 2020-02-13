Assam Budget session to begin from Mar 2

The Budget session of the Assam Assembly will begin from March 2 and continue till March 27,

an official release said here on Thursday. The Budget for the year 2020-21 will be presented on

March 4, the release said. There will be a recess from March 7 to 19 and the

session will resume from March 20 with Voting of Demand for Grants.

The session will be concluded on March 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.