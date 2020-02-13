INS Jamuna to do detailed hydrographic survey during deployment in SL

Indian Navy's Sandhayak-class ship INS Jamuna, which has arrived in Sri Lanka, will carry out detailed hydrographic surveys and several shore-based survey activities over the two-month deployment period, officials said on Thursday. Hydrographic Survey Ship, INS Jamuna (J16), commanded by Captain H A Hardas, arrived in Colombo on February 6.

The ship has been deployed to Sri Lanka based on a mutual agreement to carry out a joint hydrographic survey off the south-west coast of Sri Lanka, the Indian Navy said in a statement. The Commanding Officer called on Rear Admiral Sisira Jayakody, Chief Hydrographer of Sri Lanka Navy, and Rear Admiral SA Weerasinghe, Commander Western Naval Area, it said.

"Over the two months deployment period, the ship will carry out detailed hydrographic surveys and several shore-based survey activities," the statement said. Sri Lanka Navy personnel will embark the ship during the conduct of the joint survey. Additionally, they will also be provided "hands-on survey training during every operational turn around in port," it added.

As a precursor to the survey operations at sea, several shore-based survey activities were progressed during the ship's stay in Colombo harbour including familiarisation visit of Sri Lankan personnel onboard, briefing on capabilities of the ship, and a harbour training programme for the Lankan navy sailors, the statement said. INS Jamuna also hosted a meeting between Rear Admiral Sisira Jayakody, Chief Hydrographer of the Sri Lankan Navy, officers of the Sri Lankan hydrographic department and Indian officers of the ship, it said.

