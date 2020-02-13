Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vyapam scam: CBI closes Namrata Damore suspicious death case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 20:51 IST
Vyapam scam: CBI closes Namrata Damore suspicious death case

The CBI on Thursday filed closure report in the mysterious death of MBBS student Namrata Damore, whose body was found near rail tracks in Ujjain in 2012 after her name figured in the Vyapam scam, officials said. The agency has filed the report before a special court in Indore, they said.

The CBI had filed a closure report in 2017 as well claiming that Damore had committed suicide which was rejected by the court in July last year. The report was based on cell tower locations of Damore's phones, witness statements, etc., but the court detected several loopholes in it asking the agency to carry out further probe.

The autopsy reports given by two different panels into the death of Damore had given contradictory findings, they said. While one panel had indicated homicide, another panel had suspected it to be a suicide, they said.

The 2012 post-mortem conducted by B B Purohit (Forensic Medicine), O P Gupta (Medical Officer) and Anita Joshi (Gynaecologist) at Ujjain district hospital had given the cause of death as "asphyxia (violent asphyxia)...as a result of smothering," indicating homicide. However, a second report from a Bhopal-based institute had claimed the death to be suicide by jumping from train taking into consideration the speed of the train and a visit to crime scene, etc.

The Madhya Pradesh Police, which had registered a murder case initially, had closed it based on the second autopsy findings. Damore's body was found near railway tracks under Kaytha police station limits in Ujjain.

Her case came back to focus after the sudden death of TV journalist Akshay Singh in Jhabua district's Meghnagar town after he had interviewed Damore's father. Damore was studying at the Government MGM Medical College in Indore and it was suspected that she took admission with the help of the racket involved in the high-profile Vyapam scam.

The scam related to the MP Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or Vyapam (Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal) was exposed in 2013. The scam pertained to the illegal admission of candidates in the professional courses and state government jobs in alleged collusion of mafia, officials and political leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson under pressure over luxury Caribbean vacation

Opposition lawmakers in Britain asked Parliaments standards watchdog on Thursday to investigate who paid for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take a luxury post-election holiday in the Caribbean. Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds spent ...

UPDATE 2-Italy leads euro zone bond rally as markets bet coronavirus will keep ECB dovish

Italy led a rally in eurozone bond markets on Thursday, with 10-year Italian bond yields hitting four-month lows on growing confidence the ECB will keep monetary policy easy for longer to protect the economy from the fallout of coronavirus....

Model Arizona Muse urges fashion industry to change in climate fight

Model Arizona Muse urged the fashion industry to become more environmentally sustainable and use its power to help combat climate change, as she joined forces with campaign group Extinction Rebellion ahead of London Fashion Week. The London...

East West Metro inaugurated; TMC boycotts event as CM not

Kolkata got its second metro line on Thursday, 36 years after the countrys firstunderground connectivity system came into being in the city, but the event came under the shadow of political acrimonywith the ruling Trinamool Congress boycott...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020