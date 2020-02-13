Left Menu
Introduce five-day working week in schools, colleges: MLC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:07 IST
A Maharashtra legislator on Thursday demanded a five-day working week for teachers and

other staffers of schools, junior and senior colleges as well. On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government announced a

five-day working week for state government employees. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief

Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The new system will be applicable from February 29.

Kapil Patil, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from teachers constituency, has written a letter to

education minister Varsha Gaikwad, demanding a five-day working week for schools, junior colleges and senior colleges.

This will reduce burden on teachers and professors who can prepare in a better way for their teaching assignments,

Patil said. It will reduce burden of education on school children

as well, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

