Introduce five-day working week in schools, colleges: MLC

A Maharashtra legislator on Thursday demanded a five-day working week for teachers and

other staffers of schools, junior and senior colleges as well. On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government announced a

five-day working week for state government employees. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief

Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The new system will be applicable from February 29.

Kapil Patil, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from teachers constituency, has written a letter to

education minister Varsha Gaikwad, demanding a five-day working week for schools, junior colleges and senior colleges.

This will reduce burden on teachers and professors who can prepare in a better way for their teaching assignments,

Patil said. It will reduce burden of education on school children

as well, he added.

