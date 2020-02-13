Introduce five-day working week in schools, colleges: MLC
A Maharashtra legislator on Thursday demanded a five-day working week for teachers and
other staffers of schools, junior and senior colleges as well. On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government announced a
five-day working week for state government employees. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief
Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The new system will be applicable from February 29.
Kapil Patil, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from teachers constituency, has written a letter to
education minister Varsha Gaikwad, demanding a five-day working week for schools, junior colleges and senior colleges.
This will reduce burden on teachers and professors who can prepare in a better way for their teaching assignments,
Patil said. It will reduce burden of education on school children
as well, he added.
