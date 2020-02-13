Left Menu
Development News Edition

We must fight BJP-RSS without crossing each other's path:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:09 IST
We must fight BJP-RSS without crossing each other's path:

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh on Thursday called upon the democratic forces to sink their

differences and put up a fight against "divisive" policies of the RSS and the BJP "without crossing each other's path".

She also urged the youth to "isolate the agents of divisive politics and hatred".

Ghosh addressed a meeting outside the Calcutta University premises after varsity authorities denied

permission for a seminar inside the campus where she was scheduled to speak.

"If the objective of the fight is the same, everyone should hit the streets against the Hindutva forces without

crossing each other's path," she said. Ghosh's comment came after police denied permission to

her scheduled rally in Durgapur on Wednesday and CU authorities shut the main gate of its College Street campus

after disallowing the seminar earlier in the day. Permission for Aishe Ghosh's Durgapur rally was denied

due to security reasons as its time and route clashed with a scheduled procession of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a

police officer said. However, CU authorities did not cite any reason for

not allowing the programme by Left-leaning organisation, 'Calcutta University Save Autonomy Save University Forum',

sources said. Speaking outside the CU campus, Ghosh said RSS is

implementing its 90-year-old agenda of creating a Hindu Rashtra through the BJP.

"RSS-BJP is branding those speaking against their diabolical gameplan as traitors. They are carrying out attacks

on the campuses. They are attacking girls in JNU. We must stand united against them," she said.

Ghosh said she is not surprised when she is termed a "traitor" by the RSS and BJP and said even Bhagat Singh was

called a betrayer by the British. Later, addressing an SFI rally, she asked the students

"not to show papers to officials if they approach you for NPR exercise or proving your citizenship".

"Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar and Hedgewar (of the RSS) cannot be our inspiration. Identify the Golwalkars and

Hedgewars from among us and isolate them. They are agents of division and hatred," she said.

Ghosh called upon students to isolate those "who want to differentiate between Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad

Azharuddin and between Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam because of their different religious identities".

"This does not go with the ethos, the culture of West Bengal," she said.

Ghosh took part in the SFI rally from Vidyasagar Statue to Shyambazar area in the city in which West Bengal

Left Front committee chairman Biman Bose and filmmaker Tarun Majumder were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Commercial building partially gutted in fire; no casualty

A commercial building was partially gutted in a major fire that was brought undercontrol after six hours in suburban Andheri on Thursday, but no casualty was reported, officials said.The fire broke out in the ground-plus four-storey buildin...

Researchers uncover security vulnerabilities in Mobile voting app 'Voatz'

A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology MIT has disclosed security vulnerabilities in Voatz, a mobile voting application that has been used several times including during the 2018 midterm elections in West Virgi...

UK's Johnson under pressure over luxury Caribbean vacation

Opposition lawmakers in Britain asked Parliaments standards watchdog on Thursday to investigate who paid for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take a luxury post-election holiday in the Caribbean. Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds spent ...

UPDATE 2-Italy leads euro zone bond rally as markets bet coronavirus will keep ECB dovish

Italy led a rally in eurozone bond markets on Thursday, with 10-year Italian bond yields hitting four-month lows on growing confidence the ECB will keep monetary policy easy for longer to protect the economy from the fallout of coronavirus....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020