We must fight BJP-RSS without crossing each other's path:

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh on Thursday called upon the democratic forces to sink their

differences and put up a fight against "divisive" policies of the RSS and the BJP "without crossing each other's path".

She also urged the youth to "isolate the agents of divisive politics and hatred".

Ghosh addressed a meeting outside the Calcutta University premises after varsity authorities denied

permission for a seminar inside the campus where she was scheduled to speak.

"If the objective of the fight is the same, everyone should hit the streets against the Hindutva forces without

crossing each other's path," she said. Ghosh's comment came after police denied permission to

her scheduled rally in Durgapur on Wednesday and CU authorities shut the main gate of its College Street campus

after disallowing the seminar earlier in the day. Permission for Aishe Ghosh's Durgapur rally was denied

due to security reasons as its time and route clashed with a scheduled procession of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a

police officer said. However, CU authorities did not cite any reason for

not allowing the programme by Left-leaning organisation, 'Calcutta University Save Autonomy Save University Forum',

sources said. Speaking outside the CU campus, Ghosh said RSS is

implementing its 90-year-old agenda of creating a Hindu Rashtra through the BJP.

"RSS-BJP is branding those speaking against their diabolical gameplan as traitors. They are carrying out attacks

on the campuses. They are attacking girls in JNU. We must stand united against them," she said.

Ghosh said she is not surprised when she is termed a "traitor" by the RSS and BJP and said even Bhagat Singh was

called a betrayer by the British. Later, addressing an SFI rally, she asked the students

"not to show papers to officials if they approach you for NPR exercise or proving your citizenship".

"Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar and Hedgewar (of the RSS) cannot be our inspiration. Identify the Golwalkars and

Hedgewars from among us and isolate them. They are agents of division and hatred," she said.

Ghosh called upon students to isolate those "who want to differentiate between Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad

Azharuddin and between Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam because of their different religious identities".

"This does not go with the ethos, the culture of West Bengal," she said.

Ghosh took part in the SFI rally from Vidyasagar Statue to Shyambazar area in the city in which West Bengal

Left Front committee chairman Biman Bose and filmmaker Tarun Majumder were present.

