Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vij suspends SHO, 5 policemen in Rohtak for dereliction of duty

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 22:02 IST
Vij suspends SHO, 5 policemen in Rohtak for dereliction of duty

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday suspended an SHO and five policemen in Rohtak for alleged indiscipline and dereliction of duty, and said they were running a parallel police station. Vij was in Rohtak to redress public grievances. Accompanied by senior police officials from the district, he made a surprise visit to the Civil Lines police station in Rohtak.

After reaching the police station, the minister, who is a firebrand BJP leader, started checking various records. He checked the almirahs and drawers, and looked into various files and other papers kept in the police station.

Reprimanding SHO of the police station Naresh, Vij said, "Gadar macha rakha hain tumne toh. Samanantar thana chala rahe hai aap (you have created a havoc. You are running a parallel police station)." While checking various files, he asked the SHO why so many applications were lying in files.

When he was told by him that parties had struck compromise, Vij asked him "I have no objection if compromise was reached by the parties, but when people filed complaints and even if it was assumed compromise was struck, why their entry was not made into records and why no DDR was lodged?" "Many documents were taken into possession which are complaints on which no action was taken. We also came across copies of FIRs which should have been given to those who filed complaints, but were not given to them," he later told media persons.

The SHO, a head constable and another police official had been placed under suspension for various lapses, the minister said. Besides, three other policemen too had been suspended as they had kept loaded weapons inside the police station unattended and in a careless manner, Vij said, adding that the weapons were later handed over to the Rohtak SP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-UK finance minister Javid aims parting shot at PM Johnson

Departed British finance minister Sajid Javid warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a parting shot on Thursday that he would still need colleagues who could offer him clear and candid advice. It is crucial for the effectiveness of governme...

Father of British IS bride may seek Bangladesh citizenship for her

Dhaka, Feb 13 AFP The father of a woman who married an Islamic State fighter as a teen told AFP Thursday he would seek citizenship for her if she came to Bangladesh, after she lost an initial bid to restore her British nationality. Shamima ...

Mali troops return to key northern city after six-year absence

More than 200 Malian troops reached the northern city of Kidal on Thursday, the army said, in the militarys first permanent deployment there since being chased out by Tuareg separatist rebels in 2014. Photos shared by the U.N.s peacekeeping...

Thai princess visits Aryabhatta research institute in Nainital

Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visited the Aryabhatt Research Institute of Observational Sciences ARIES here on Thursday. Director ARIES, Deepankar Banerjee, scientists Shashi Bhushan Pande, Brijesh Kumar and others showed her the res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020