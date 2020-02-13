Kenyan national found dead in hotel room in Mumbai

A 39-year-old Kenyan national, who had came to Mumbai with a karate team, was found dead in

his hotel room in suburban Mulund, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Cyrus Omondy, who

had came to the city with children's karate team of Kenya, an official said.

Though the exact cause of Omondy's death is not yet known, police suspect he died due to cardiac arrest.

He checked in hotel Trimurti on Saturday and did not come out till Sunday evening.

Omondy did not respond to repeated knock on his room's door, causing anxiety among the hotel staff about his well-

being, he said. The hotel management then informed the police who

opened the door with duplicate key and found him lying motionless, he said.

He was taken to a hospital, but was declared dead before admission, the official said.

Kenya's consulate in Mumbai and Omondy's family members have been informed about the incident, he said.

A post-mortem will be performed after getting consent with his family members, he said.

