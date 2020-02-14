Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food, music festival to raise funds for differently-abled children

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 12:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 12:18 IST
Food, music festival to raise funds for differently-abled children

Fitness freaks, foodies, music lovers, artists or any Delhite who won't mind making merry while helping those in need are invited to be part of 'Get Nourished Festival' this weekend. The two-day festival, organised by Nourish Organics, will take place here on February 15-16 at the NTH complex, Qutab Institutional area.

Touted to be an "experiential carnival for all good things", the festival will donate all the proceeds to Ananth Centre, an institute working for the education and development of the specially-abled children. Driven by the belief that "wellness is found in anything that brightens the soul", the festival, according to the organisers, has been curated to "offer a mix of activities and experiences that not only nourish the body but also offers positive vibrations for the mind".

"The festival aims to bridge the gap between fitness and fun by showing it to people that they can give an adequate amount of time and attention to each activity by achieving a healthy balance between the two, and enjoy a one of a kind experience", Seema Jindal Jajodia, Founder of Nourish Organics, said. It includes a plethora of activities like showcasing avant-garde art, live music, DJ, shopping, or fitness related things right from martial arts and pilates to dance mix and Yin Yoga under the supervision of trained practitioners.

To tickle visitors taste buds, various pop-up and live food stalls will be run by restaurants across the city like "Greenr Café" , "You Mee", "Dr. Bubbles", "MIAM Patisserie" , "Hearth & I", "Vietnam-ease Caphe", "Sleepy Owl Coffee" , "Together at 12th" and "Minus Thirty Ice cream", among others. "High End Fashion brands will come together to offer an ultimate shopping experience wherein people can explore high street fashion, jewellery, luxury clothes and active wear among other things. The brands showcasing their products include The Materialist, White Champa, En-Inde, Kokomo, Kica Active, NOMH, Spiritual Warrior, Tiger Marron and The AA line," they informed.

Also, a special awareness zone is allotted for nonprofit organizations like Dhyan Foundation, Spread a smile, Food for the hungry and One step greener to showcase their charitable causes and appeal to the people for contribution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Lenders cheered as Kenya binged on medical equipment. Did patients get help?

Kenyas health minister celebrated the delivery of a CT scanner at a large county hospital, telling journalists that sick patients could now be diagnosed locally.Nine months later, the scanner has never been used the hospital has no radiolog...

Brian Tyree Henry is playing MCU's first gay superhero in 'Eternals', claims co-star

Actor Brian Tyree Henrys Phastos in Marvel Studios big budget film The Eternals will be the first LGBTQ character of the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU, his co-star Haaz Sleiman has revealed. Henry, best known for starring in movies such as ...

Pool car falls into ditch in West Bengal, 14 students injured

A pool car carrying primary school students fell into a water-filled ditch near Kamdebpurin Hooghly district on Friday, injuring 14 children, police said.Two students, who suffered serious injuries in the mishap, are being brought to Kolkat...

NIA failed to nab Pulwama attack culprits, shielding Davinder Singh: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that National Investigation Agency NIA failed to nab the culprits of Pulwama terror attack even after a year. She also accused the investigation agency of sheltering suspende...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020