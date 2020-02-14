Pool car falls into ditch in West Bengal, 14 students injured

A pool car carrying primary school students fell into a water-filled ditch near Kamdebpur

in Hooghly district on Friday, injuring 14 children, police said.

Two students, who suffered serious injuries in the mishap, are being brought to Kolkata for treatment through a

green corridor, they said. "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of overspeeding

while taking a turn," Commissioner of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, Humayun Kabir, said.

Personnel from a nearby police camp joined locals in the rescue operation, he said, adding, 11 school students were

discharged from hospital after administering first aid. All the injured were admitted to Chinsurah Imambara

Hospital, where three children were stated to be in critical condition, following which a green corridor was created to

rush two of them to Kolkata, police said. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who arrived at the spot, said

the two critically-injured children will be taken to SSKM hospital in the city.

