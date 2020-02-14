Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dastkar's Basant Bazaar showcases spring collection of handicrafts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 14:31 IST
Dastkar's Basant Bazaar showcases spring collection of handicrafts

Handicrafts including beautiful shades of Shibori print, lambani embroideries, weaves of Chanderi, and breathtaking Madhubani paintings make up for the spring collection at the ongoing Basant Bazaar here. With over 120 stalls, the handicrafts festival is being organised by Delhi-based non-profit organisation Dastkar at the Nature Bazaar venue.

With an eclectic mix of crafts, culture and cuisine, the festival celebrates the coming of spring through crafts ranging across beautiful shades of naturally dyed fabric in block prints, embroideries from Suf to Chikankari and Kutchi, breathtaking folk art like Pichvai, Pattachitra, and weaves of Chanderi, Ikat, Tangaliya among others. The Basant Bazaar will also feature Shramik Bharti, a group working with artisans across eight villages in Punjab, the organisers said.

"The craft of Punjab has been so integral that this was never seen as a decorative but a way of living. Weaving, knitting, knotting, embroidery, or music- women of Punjab have always stepped to express themselves in various art forms. "With this project, we intend to introduce the visitors to the wearable craft as a new dimension to what is already known and admired. The knots and hand knits they used as decoratives at the end of the Dhurries are here imagined in contemporary jewellery forms. With the hope being, this would bring back the essence of the grandeur in products and articles we can use and relate," a spokesperson from the group said.

The 12-day festival will see participation of groups like 'Kriya Labs', which creates eco-friendly products from crop stubble; 'Earth Songs', a contemporary clothing brand which works with handloom artisans; 'Turpaii', a minimalist clothing brand from Lucknow; and 'The Yogi', a Delhi-based label working with sustainable techniques and hand-spun textiles, among others. The visitors will also be able to participate in demonstrations of "sarkanda grass weaving" and "dhurri weaving and dyeing".

Along with demonstrations, cultural performance from Manipur and Nagaland will also be held on February 15 and 16. The Basant Bazaar will come to an end on February 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Zuckerberg accepts Facebook may pay more tax in different places - Politico

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg accepts that global tax reforms mean the social networking giant may have to pay more taxes in different countries, Politico reported, citing excerpts of a speech he is due to give on Saturday.Cross-...

UPDATE 1-European shares steady as GDP numbers loom

European shares traded sideways on Friday as investors awaited fourth-quarter GDP data from across the eurozone, and another jump in coronavirus cases followed World Health Organization WHO assurances that the trajectory of the outbreak had...

Iranian hackers targeted Western universities - report

Government-backed Iranian hackers have targeted universities in Europe, the United States, and Australia in recent months, consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers has found, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Friday. It is unclear whether the att...

Virus-hit Hong Kong says it with face masks, not flowers

Hong Kong, Feb 14 AFP Hong Kongs flower markets are lamenting dismal Valentines Day sales as the city battles the deadly coronavirus outbreak, with admirers joking that a box of face masks is a better way to say I love you than a bouquet. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020