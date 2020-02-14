One villager killed, 4 injured as Pak troops shell village along LoC
Pakistani troops shelled a village along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, killing a villager and injuring four others, officials said.
The officials said Pakistani troops started shelling the village unprovoked. In the shelling, a villager was killed.
Indian troops were retaliating, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
