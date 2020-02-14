Lakhimpur becomes first tehsil in UP to get ISO:14001 certification

Lakhimpur has become the first tehsil in Uttar Pradesh to receive ISO:14001 certification, officials said on Friday. Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meshram awarded the prestigious certificate to the sub-divisional magistrate of Lakhimpur during his visit to the district on Wednesday.

Lakhimpur tehsil was awarded the certificate following SDM Arun Kumar Singh's sustained efforts towards water conservation, water harvesting and eco-friendly work culture in the tehsil, Meshram said. The tehsil cleared all norms of eco-management and audit scheme to qualify for the award, he added.

Lakhimpur tehsil was awarded ISO:9001 certification a year back which endorsed its quality management in fulfilling the citizens' charter, effective upkeep of tehsil records and properties, and amenities on the tehsil premises. While awarding the certificate to SDM Arun Kumar Singh in the presence of Kheri DM Shailendra Kumar Singh, the Lucknow divisional commissioner lauded the SDM for his effective action to bring ponds back to life, remove encroachments from existing water pools, besides ensuring water harvesting system on the tehsil premises.

He appreciated the digitisation of tehsil records, computerised online services and use of eco-friendly electric equipment. Meshram said this would prove to be a milestone in environment protection and water conservation.

