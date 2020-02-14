Three held, one country-made pistol & 38 bullets seized
Police have arrested three persons and recovered from them a country-made pistol and 38
live bullets in neighbouring Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.
The trio was arrested late Thursday night from Rayatewadi Shivar on Nashik-Pune highway, he added.
The accused were identified as Dilip Kondiba Khade (28), Babaji Baban Gunjal (27) and Dayanand Maruti Telang
(33), police said. The action was taken based on a tip-off, police added.
