Amarinder asks DCs to prioritize core sectors work

  Updated: 14-02-2020 19:10 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday asked all deputy commissioners in the state to prioritize work in core sectors of education, health, power and water to ensure a better quality of life of citizens. The chief minister issued the direction while chairing a meeting of deputy commissioners here, an official statement said.

Amarinder Singh directed them to go for extensive monitoring of various developmental and welfare schemes related to these sectors to ensure their speedy implementation. He also asked the district administrative chiefs to tighten their belts to push developmental and welfare projects to fulfil aspirations of the people in line with the government's development agenda for the state, the statement added.

During the meeting, Singh also emphasised upon the bureaucrats according due respect to elected representatives, saying that it is must in democracy, and asked all DCs to be courteous in their dealings with MLAs to ensure hassle-free development of the state. To ensure smooth delivery of citizen-centric services, the chief minister also asked deputy commissioners to personally keep tabs on the functioning of the 'Sewa Kendras' in order to curtail the backlog of citizens' applications for various services.

Taking serious note of power theft in border areas, especially in Tarn Taran district (71.29 percent), the chief minister said this has led to huge losses to the state exchequer. He asked officials to deal with the malady of power theft with a heavy hand. On the issue of tackling drug maladies, the chief minister expressed satisfaction over the results so far, and the perceptible decrease in the number of drug users and huge seizure of drugs and psychotropic substances, besides the arrest of several drug peddlers and smugglers, the statement added.

While reviewing the progress of his government's flagship “Ghar Ghar Rozgar” programme, the chief minister asked DCs to tie up with leading employers, industrialists, business groups and job providers for sourcing vacancies. During the chief minister also took stock of the ongoing work for holding a slew of job fairs at Amritsar, Phagwara, Bathinda, Mohali and SBS Nagar in marxch 2020 under the Punjab government's Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission, the statement said.

Graduates from different fields like engineering, management, medicine, hospitality, tourism, agriculture, animal husbandry, banking, arts and science can participate in these job fairs, which aim to facilitate employment to over 2,000 youths with high-end jobs, it added. During the meeting, the chief minister categorically said that adulteration in food and dairy products would not be tolerated at any cost and directed DCs to launch a major crackdown against such unscrupulous traders and dealers.

He instructed DCs to identify adequate panchayat lands to provide plots of 125 square yards to the landless and homeless poor families on priority. Expressing grave concern over the growing menace of stray cattle and dogs, Amarinder Singh also asked the DCs to suggest ways and means to tackle the problem in a holistic manner.

