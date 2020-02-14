Pool car falls into ditch in West Bengal, 14 students injured

A pool car carrying primary school students fell into a water-filled ditch near Kamdebpur

in Hooghly district on Friday, injuring 14 children, three of them seriously, besides the driver, police said.

The three injured children were first rushed to the Imambara Sadar Hospital in Hooghly district and then shifted

to the city-based SSKMs Trauma Care unit through a green corridor created by the police.

Commissioner of Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, Humayun Kabir, said, "Prima facie it appears to be a case of

overspeeding while the car was taking a turn". He said the personnel of a nearby police camp joined

locals in the rescue operation. All the children and the driver of the pool car were

first rushed to the hospital at Chinsurah where three children were admitted as they were critically injured. The 11 other

children were discharged from after being administered first aid, the police added.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee visited the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

