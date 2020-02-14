Left Menu
Civilian killed, 4 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K's Poonch

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:57 IST
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:57 IST
A 60-year old villager was killed and four others were injured on Friday when Pakistan army engaged in heavy mortar shelling and firing on civilian areas and forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. Pakistan army targeted civilians when they were heading towards a mosque to offer Friday prayers in Shahpur hamlet along the Line of Control (Loc), they said.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and launched mortar shells and fired from small arms on villages and forward posts along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni areas of the district, the officials said. They used 120 mm mortars to target villages, the officials added.

A mortar shell exploded near a mosque, killing one civilian and injuring four others, they said. The officials said Indian Army guarding the borderline retaliated befittingly to the Pakistani shelling. The exchange of fire was going on when the reports last came in, they said.

The deceased was identified as Badar Din of Shahpur, the officials said, adding two among the injured were identified as Mohmmad Shabir (32) and Imtaiz Ahmed (33). The injured have been shifted to the district hospital, they said.

Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav and SSP Ramesh Angral visited the hospital Poonch and met the injured persons undergoing treatment there. Yadav announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 5,000 each to the injured persons out of the Red Cross, a statement issued said.

A soldier was killed and three others were injured on Saturday last when Pakistani army violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling along the LoC in Poonch district, the officials said.

