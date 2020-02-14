Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC judgment on reservation: Congress says it will take ‘decisive step’ in two days

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 21:02 IST
SC judgment on reservation: Congress says it will take ‘decisive step’ in two days

The Congress on Friday said its members have approached the Supreme Court in their individual capacities against the recent job quota judgment and the party will take a “decisive step” on the issue in the next two days. Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja said the party will bring the government to its knees if it does not undo the judgment, which made clear that state governments are not bound to provide reservation to SC, ST and OBC communities.

“The verdict came on February 7. But even a week after the Supreme Court ruling, neither the Uttarakhand government nor the Central government has filed any petition against the apex court verdict,” Surjewala said. “Congress people have certainly come forward in their individual capacities to file petitions,” he said. “In the next 48 hours or so, we are about to take a more decisive step on this.”

But Surjewala, who is the chief spokesperson of the Congress, did not elaborate if the party is planning to seek a review of the judgment. Last week, the Supreme Court upheld the Uttarakhand government’s contention on quotas, triggering a row.

“There are two options before the government and we will force them on their knees on behalf of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes till they accept,” Surjewala said. He said the options are to go back to the Supreme Court and seek a review, or bring in an ordinance or legislation to undo the judgment.

At their joint press conference here, Surjewala and Haryana Congress chief Kumar Selja claimed that the BJP and RSS have been "sabotaging" reservation for the oppressed sections of society. Surjewala said the prime minister should have sought an explanation from the BJP government in Uttarakhand its stand in the apex court.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise before the country and dismiss the Uttarakhand chief minister,” he said. The Congress leaders charged that it is in the DNA of the BJP and the RSS to try to erase reservation and take away the rights of the deprived sections.

Selja said the Congress will stage protests on Sunday at the district-level to "expose" the Modi government's "conspiracy to end reservation" for SC, ST and OBC. The Supreme Court's ruling related to pleas on Uttarakhand government's September 2012 decision to fill up all posts in public services without providing reservations to the SC and ST.

"In view of the law laid down by this court, there is no doubt that the state government is not bound to make reservations,” the bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said. “There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions," it added.

The Congress leaders also claimed that cases of atrocities against Dalits in the country have been on the rise under the BJP government. They said there was a 20 per cent increase in such cases during the five years of the BJP government in Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Turkish court acquits novelist accused of Kurdish militant ties

An Istanbul court acquitted novelist Asli Erdogan on Friday of charges of belonging to a terrorist group, in one of a series of cases that have fuelled concern among European Union states and rights groups about a deterioration of media fre...

Sports News Roundup: Lightning run win streak to 9; Tokyo 2020 won't be canceled over coronavirus crisis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB notebook Astros Altuve, Bregman apologizeTwo of the Houston Astros top hitters, third baseman Alex Bregman and second baseman Jose Altuve, issued apologies for their role in a sign-st...

TDP alleges YSRCP attempting to malign image of Naidu in connection with IT raids

Telugu Desam Party TDP on Thursday alleged that the YSRCP government in the state is trying to malign the image of N Chandrababu Naidu and his party. Referring to the recent IT raids and CBDT note, the TDP accused YSRCP of trying to sling m...

Cops, locals come to aid of UK couple stranded at station

Living up to the motto of atithi devo bhava, local policemen and residents came to thehelp of a tourist-couple from the UK, who had got down at wrong train station in Maharashtra, and ferried them to theirhotel on late Thursday night. The c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020