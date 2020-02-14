Tributes paid to CRPF martyrs on Pulwama attack anniversary

Tributes were paid to the 40 CRPF martyrs on the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack at an event organized at the Southern Sector, CRPF, here on Friday.

The families of martyrs residing in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were felicitated. Remembering the martyrs, Telangana municipal administration minister and ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao tweeted: "We will not forget, we will not forgive!" "Telangana Govt is always at the forefront when it comes to standing by the families of Martyrs who sacrificed their lives!" he said.

At the CRPF Southern sector, M R Naik, IGP Southern Sector, CRPF, Hyderabad, welcomed the families of the martyrs who laid down their lives in the service of the nation while countering cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and Naxalism in Left Wing Extremism affected areas.

D Raju, Chairman CII, Telangana and Krishna Yedula, General Secretary, Society for Cyberabad Security Council, promised to provide employment opportunities to the kin of martyrs belonging to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Around 28 next of kin of CRPF martyrs from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were honored during the felicitation, an official press release said. Bajrang Dal and VHP activists paid homage to the martyrs at different places in the city on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack.

