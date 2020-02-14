Entries invited for outstanding woman mediaperson award

The Media Foundation has invited nominations for its annual award for women mediapersons. The annual Chameli Devi Jain Award is a major recognition for women mediapersons in India. It was first awarded in 1982 to an outstanding woman mediaperson, who had made a difference through writing.

Chameli Devi Jain awardees include some of the best known and respected names in Indian journalism. Journalists in print, digital, broadcast and current affairs, documentary film categories, photographers, cartoonists and newspaper designers are eligible for the award.

