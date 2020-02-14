Haryana govt issues transfer, posting orders of 5 IAS officers

The Haryana government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of five IAS officers with immediate effect. Pankaj Yadav, Chief Administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran, has been given the additional charge of OSD in the Office of the Commissioner, Rohtak Division, an official statement said here.

Sanjeev Verma, who was the Special Secretary in the Finance Department, has been posted as the Director and Special Secretary in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department. Bhupinder Singh, who was the Director and Special Secretary in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, has been posted as the Director and Special Secretary of the Social Justices and Empowerment Department. He has also been given the charge of the Special Secretary of the Finance Department.

Jaibir Singh Arya, who was the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Fatehabad, and Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Fatehabad, has been posted as the Chief Executive Officer, Shivalik Development Agency, Ambala. Dharamvir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shivalik Development Agency, Ambala, has been posted as the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar.

Meanwhile, the state government also issued transfer and posting order of one HCS officer with immediate effect. Satinder Siwatch, Joint Director (Administration), Secondary Education and Deputy Secretary, School Education Department, has been given the additional charge of the Estate Officer, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran, Ambala, the release said.

