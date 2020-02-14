Left Menu
GoAir appoints aviation veteran Vinay Dube as Chief Executive Officer

GoAir's Board of Directors have approved the appointment of aviation veteran Vinay Dube as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

GoAir appoints aviation veteran Vinay Dube as Chief Executive Officer
Vinay Dube. Image Credit: ANI

GoAir's Board of Directors have approved the appointment of aviation veteran Vinay Dube as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As the CEO, Vinay will report to the Chairman, Managing Director and the Board. He will be responsible for the management of the airline and also for meeting the goals and long term growth objectives of the company.

The former Jet Airways Chief Executive Officer has a Master's in Operations Research from the University of North Carolina, USA and Bachelor's in Economics and Mathematics from Knox College, USA, with a career spanning over three decades in global businesses. He has an established track record of corporate transformations and business development of large, multifaceted international organizations across three continents. "I welcome Vinay to the GoAir family. His proficiency in leading enterprises with more than 20,000 employees and consistently delivering margin expansion, revenue growth and operational excellence while developing platforms of world class customer service and employee engagement is something that GoAir will benefit from," said Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir.

In his earlier assignments, Vinay has held the position of Senior Vice President-Asia Pacific at Delta Air Lines, Inc., Chief Executive Officer at Delta Technology LLC, Vice President-Consulting & Marketing Solutions at Sabre Airline Solutions and Manager-Network Forecasting Systems at American Airlines, Inc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

